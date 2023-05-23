KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 22, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,195.07 High: 41,690.27 Low: 41,155.47 Net Change: 404.12 Volume (000): 47,159 Value (000): 2,336,123 Makt Cap (000) 1,470,503,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,548.00 NET CH (-) 4.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,263.41 NET CH (-) 23.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,647.88 NET CH (-) 96.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,379.51 NET CH (-) 22.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,777.41 NET CH (-) 44.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,710.85 NET CH (-) 44.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-May-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023