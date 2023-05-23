Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 22, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 22, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,195.07
High: 41,690.27
Low: 41,155.47
Net Change: 404.12
Volume (000): 47,159
Value (000): 2,336,123
Makt Cap (000) 1,470,503,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,548.00
NET CH (-) 4.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,263.41
NET CH (-) 23.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,647.88
NET CH (-) 96.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,379.51
NET CH (-) 22.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,777.41
NET CH (-) 44.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,710.85
NET CH (-) 44.99
------------------------------------
As on: 22-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments