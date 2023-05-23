AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Cyan Limited #                    16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd. #                            16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited #      16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited #            16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
(K E L S C 6) K-Electric 
Limited                           16-05-2023    23-05-2023
Systems Limited                   17-05-2023    23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited #            17-05-2023    24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                           18-05-2023    24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited #          18-05-2023    24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited #                         18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co            18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                            18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                           19-05-2023    25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited           19-05-2023    26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited #                         19-05-2023    26-05-2023                                   26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd           16-05-2023    29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                           19-05-2023    29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                           19-05-2023    29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd             19-05-2023    29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                            21-05-2023    29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) 
Ltd. #                            22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited #     22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                  22-05-2023    29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. #                      22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali                  23-05-2023    29-05-2023     14.34% (R)     19-05-2023
Packages Limited #                23-05-2023    29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills 
Limited #                         23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills 
Limited #                         23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills 
Limited #                         24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited        24-05-2023    30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited        24-05-2023    30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                         24-05-2023    30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                   24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #       24-05-2023    31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #              25-05-2023    31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                  30-05-2023    31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              26-05-2023    2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product 
Limited #                         29-05-2023    5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
JS Bank Limited                   29-05-2023    5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                        24-05-2023    6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe 
Industries Ltd.                   31-05-2023    8-Jun-23       NIL                             8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited #          2-Jun-23      8-Jun-23                                       8-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                         3-Jun-23      10-Jun-23                                     10-Jun-23
Pakistan International 
Airlines Corp                     9-Jun-23      17-Jun-23                                     17-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited               7-Jun-23      21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited #         19-Jun-23     26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

