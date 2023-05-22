AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 11:12pm
WARSAW: Poland is in advanced talks to buy Swedish early warning planes and hopes negotiations will be finalised shortly, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Poland has ramped up military spending since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February last year, with the government pledging to double the size of the army and spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023.

Poland to be first NATO member to send fighter jets to Ukraine

"We are conducting detailed negotiations. I hope they will succeed in a short time. This way we strengthen the resilience of Poland, but also of NATO's eastern flank," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter after a meeting of defence ministers from northern Europe.

He did not provide further details on the number or type of aircraft discussed.

