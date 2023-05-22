AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Pervez Elahi says he stands firm with Imran Khan

  • Says he has always tried to keep good ties with the establishment and the judiciary
BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2023 10:25pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to party chairman Imran Khan“.

In a video message, Elahi said he and his son Monis Elahi will continue to stand with Imran Khan and PTI.

“Moonis and I are standing with Imran Khan together, but that doesn’t mean we support his narrative.”

Elahi contended that the army was his own institution. “I have always tried to keep good ties with the establishment and the judiciary. There are no two thoughts on it.”

The statement comes hours after Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, announced to leave PTI.

Addressing a press conference after meeting with his older brother at Muslim League House, Wajahat said that he and his son — Chaudhry Hussain Elahi — have returned to the party, hoping that his elder brother would welcome the returnees.

“Perhaps, those who created cracks [within the family] are filling it,” said the former PTI leader without naming anyone.

