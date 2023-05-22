Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday, dragged by losses in industrials and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 1.21% down at 8,611.38.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation eased to 33.6% year-on-year in April, after a 49.2% rise in March, the statistics department said on Monday.

Food prices eased sharply to 27.1% in April from 42.3% in March, while non-food inflation was at 39%, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and holding company LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.72% and 2.94%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 27.4 million shares from 48.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 599 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.88 million) from 524.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 8.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 596.4 million rupees, the data showed.