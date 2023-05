HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher Monday on hopes for US debt talks and a possible thaw in China-US relations.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.17 percent, or 227.60 points, to 19,678.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 percent, or 12.93 points, to 3,296.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also gained 0.39 percent, or 7.86 points, to 2,038.96. AFP