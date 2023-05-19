AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Hong Kong stocks open with steep losses

AFP Published 19 May, 2023 12:22pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower Friday morning, dragged by tech firms after a disappointing earnings report from ecommerce titan Alibaba that added to worries about China’s consumer demand.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 percent, or 191.76 points, to 19,535.49.

Hong Kong stocks begin with strong gains

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent, or 8.43 points, to 3,288.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 2.95 points, to 2,025.72.

Hong Kong stocks open with steep losses

