Hong Kong stocks open with steep losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower Friday morning, dragged by tech firms after a disappointing earnings report from ecommerce titan Alibaba that added to worries about China’s consumer demand.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 percent, or 191.76 points, to 19,535.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent, or 8.43 points, to 3,288.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 2.95 points, to 2,025.72.