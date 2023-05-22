AVN 53.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.54%)
BAFL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
DGKC 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
OGDC 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
PAEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 99.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.53%)
UNITY 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -30 (-0.72%)
BR30 14,271 Decreased By -122.1 (-0.85%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -189.8 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,713 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares decline on US debt default fears

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:37am
Follow us

Australian shares edged lower on Monday, dragged down by banks and miners, as a pause in US debt ceiling negotiations raised concerns about a potential default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 7,270.4 by 0047 GMT.

The benchmark gained 0.6% on Friday.

Negotiations to raise the US debt limit were put on hold on Friday, jarring market participants as the United States moved closer to the deadline to avoid default.

US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet on Monday to resume debt ceiling talks.

In Australia, investors awaited April retail sales data, due to be released on May 26, and expected to set the tone for the central bank’s rate decision next month.

In Sydney, miners dropped 0.2%, weighed down by dismal demand outlook in top steel producer China.

Neometals emerged as the top loser on the sub-index with a drop of 4.9%.

Financials gave up 0.2%, with the so-called “Big Four” banks down between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks rose 1.2%. Sector heavyweights Santos gained 0.8%, while Woodside Energy advanced 0.5%.

Gold stocks inched higher 0.1% as bullion prices extended gains.

Australian shares end higher on Wall St strength, rate-hike pause bets

Meanwhile, Tyro Payments tumbled 17.6% after it ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group’s A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,022.8.

The country’s central bank is expected to raise the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% at its May 24 meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares decline on US debt default fears

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

Read more stories