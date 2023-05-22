AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
Pakistan

PMD predicts rise in temperature in next two days

APP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.

Met Office predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, dust-thunderstorm/gusty winds with chances of rain is likely in Northeast/ Central Balochistan, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Potohar region.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is likely to approach the western and upper parts of the country from 22nd May.

Today’s recorded highest temperatures were in Jacobabad 49, Sibi 48, Dadu, Rahimyar Khan, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana 46 °C.

PMD weather forecast pakistan weather hot and dry weather

