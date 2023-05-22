MoHR, NCSW, UNFPA, Rozan jointly organise conference

KARACHI: The Ministry of Human Rights, NCSW, UNFPA and Rozan are jointly organizing a two-day national conference on 22nd - 23rd May, 2023 in Bhurbhan.

The conference, titled “Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls,” will be attended by officials from all provincial and the federal Government, representatives from the UN agencies, the donor community and civil society.

The objective of the conference is to strengthen the existing helplines established in response to gender-based violence throughout the country and address their challenges.

The participants will share their experiences, and efforts will be made to find solutions to challenges faced by Gender-Based Violence. A set of recommendations drawn from the conference will be shared with the concerned government departments.

