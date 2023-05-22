AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
PIA’s first Hajj flight leaves from Karachi

Press Release Published 22 May, 2023 07:09am
KARACHI: PIA Spokesman said that PIA’s first pre Hajj flights departed from Karachi early Sunday morning followed by Faisalabad and Islamabad Airports respectively, simple ceremonies held at airports to greet the Intending pilgrims, by PIA, Hajj officials and government officials.

The first Pre Hajj flight from Islamabad to Madinah left on Sunday night.

The intending pilgrims were seen off by Minister for religious affairs, Talha Mehmood, Ambasador of saudia Arabia in Pakistan his Excellency Nawaf saeed bin Malki specially came to see-off the intending hajj pilgrims; among others who were present at on the occasion were Minister Antinarcotics Shazain Bugti, CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, Chief Commercial Officer, Nausherwan Adil and other senior officials of PIA and CAA.

PIA’s first pre Hajj flight from Karachi PK 773 departed from. Jinnah International Airport in the early hours of Sunday Morning carrying 328 intending pilgrims to Madinah.

The Intending pilgrims of the first flight from Karachi were seen off by Chief Operating Officer PIA, Amanullah Qureshi, DG Benazir Income Support Program, Imtiaz Shah, Director Hajj karachi Sajjad Haider and senior officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Pakistan.

The Intending pilgrims were requested to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the National Flag carrier.

The intending pilgrims of first pre Hajj flight from Faisalabad was seen off by Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, PIA Marketing Manager Muhammad Shafique, PIA District Manager Shahid Hussain and officials of PIA and CAA.

The Pre Hajj operation of carrying intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will continue till 22 June 2023.

The airline will transport more than 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through more than 320 Hajj and regular scheduled flights.

PIA will operate flights from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar Quetta, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan and Faisalabad.

The entire Hajj operation will be conducted with airline’s Boeing 777 and A320 aircraft.

CEO PIA has directed PIA departments, and the airline’s Hajj teams deputed at Saudia Arabia and Pakistan to provide best services to the intending pilgrims.

PIA Post Hajj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia will commence from 2 July and conclude on 2 August 2023; Spokesperson concluded.

