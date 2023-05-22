Recovery of body: CCPO Lahore seeks report

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has sought a report from SP Iqbal Town about the recovery of the body of a 22-year-old youth named Danish from a house in the Sanda Bazar Hakiman.

He has directed the early arrest of the accused persons involved in the shooting with the help of CCTV cameras and other available shreds of evidence. The accused cannot escape from the grip of the law and the provision of justice will be ensured to the victim’s family, he added.

