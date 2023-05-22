AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
Germany, S Korea agree to boost economic, security ties

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
SEOUL: South Korea and Germany agreed to boost economic and security cooperation in the face of persisting global uncertainties after their leaders met in Seoul on Sunday.

Olaf Scholz, the first German chancellor to visit Seoul in 30 years, met President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on Sunday evening.

Yoon said after the talks they had agreed to deepen cooperation “in line with the changing times” by expanding trade and investment ties to high-tech industries such as hydrogen, semiconductors, biotechnology and clean energy.

“South Korea and Germany decided to strengthen the partnership in supply chains amid intensifying global economic instability and geopolitical conflicts,” Yoon told a joint news conference after the summit.

The summit agenda ranged widely from climate change to security policy in the Indo-Pacific region, with the two leaders discussing the war in Ukraine as well as the threats posed on the Korean peninsula by nuclear-armed North Korea.

Scholz travelled to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas before the summit with Yoon.

“I was able to see with my own eyes what it is like to be in a situation where peace and security are seriously threatened,” Scholz told Yoon.

“What I’d like to emphasise is that the relationship between our two countries should be developed more closely from our experience of division,” he said.

