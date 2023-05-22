AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Expert underscores need for dealing with illicit trade challenge

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Terming inaccurate statistics regarding illicit trade in Pakistan as a significant barrier to making effective economic decisions and formulating policies, analysts said that accurate and unbiased data are crucial for understanding the true magnitude of illicit trade and its impact on various sectors of the economy.

“The need for government-level research to determine the scale of illicit trade in the country is crucial,” said Osama Siddiqui, a macroeconomic analyst. He emphasized that precise and unbiased estimates from federal and provincial governments are essential for making informed decisions and developing policies aimed at addressing the challenges posed by illicit trade.

Illicit trade including smuggling and under-invoicing poses serious problems for legal industries and businesses. The tyre and tobacco industries, in particular, suffer substantial losses due to illegal trade. For example, the local tyre industry estimates that over 50 percent of tyres sold in the market are smuggled, resulting in significant financial losses to the national exchequer, analysts said, adding: “The tobacco market is plagued by illegal and tax-evading brands, causing substantial revenue losses.”

Former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi had earlier claimed that the market share of illegal cigarettes in Pakistan was 30 percent, while international research institutes and the tax-paying cigarette sector suggest it has reached 40 percent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledges that illicit tobacco causes losses of over Rs. 100 billion annually to the national exchequer.

According to experts, decisions based on inaccurate data can inadvertently benefit illegal trade. Instead of prioritizing tax measures that drive up prices for legally sold products, policymakers should focus on cracking down on illicit tobacco trade.

To address this issue effectively, Osama Siddiqui added that it is crucial for the federal and provincial governments to undertake comprehensive research to identify the true size of the illicit sector, its beneficiaries, and its supporters. By conducting thorough investigations and taking disciplinary action against those providing misleading statistics, the government can ensure that economic decisions are based on accurate and verified data, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Taxes FBR illicit trade local tyre industry Illegal cigarette trade Osama Siddiqui

Comments

1000 characters

Expert underscores need for dealing with illicit trade challenge

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories