Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation authorities and called upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to Israeli transgressions in the occupied territories.

“Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli occupation authority and members of the Knesset under protection of Israeli occupation forces,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that violation of the sanctity of one of the holiest sites in Islam constitutes yet another reprehensible event in a series of escalatory Israeli actions disrespectful to religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

“We reiterate that such acts are inconsistent with the right to freedom of expression and religion or belief of the Palestinian people, defying all humanitarian and human rights laws and norms,” it added. Through the statement, Pakistan called upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to Israeli transgressions in the occupied territories that have been conspicuously ascendant since the beginning of this year.

“We reaffirm unstinted support for the Palestinian cause, and renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue,” it added.

