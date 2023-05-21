LHC directs Speaker to give opportunities for verification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued its verdict against the acceptance of the resignations of 72 PTI former MNAs and asked the Speaker National Assembly to give two opportunities to them for verification of their resignations.

The court said the notifications challenged in the petitions are held to be issued without lawful authority and in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution, the rules of the assembly, and the judgments of the superior courts.

The court observed that the matter of the voluntary nature of resignations as well as their genuineness shall be placed before the NA speaker once again who shall determine each resignation by the members to have been submitted voluntarily as also whether the resignations were genuine.

“For the purpose, each member shall be called separately for the satisfaction of the speaker of the National Assembly,” the court directed and added that at the most two opportunities shall be granted by the speaker to the members to appear for his satisfaction.

The judge maintains that in case the members choose not to appear, then the speaker will be at liberty to decide upon the resignations in his discretion.

