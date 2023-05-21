Zardari, Bilawal condemn attack on check-post in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the attack on a security check post in Balochistan.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed deep sorrow and over the martyrdom of the security personnel.

Zardari said that the nation is proud of its sons who sacrifice their lives for the sake of peace and their fellow countrymen.

Bilawal said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are unmatched. He said that those challenging the writ of the state will be given a befitting reply. Those responsible would have to account for every drop of blood of the martyrs.

Zardari and Bilawal prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

