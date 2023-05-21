Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 20, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 21, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-20 (°C) 00-00 (%) 35-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-18 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
