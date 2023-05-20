AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing case

  • Says no evidence found against the PM
BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2023 Updated May 20, 2023 01:46pm
Follow us

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared on Saturday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “innocent” in the Ashiana Housing case, Aaj News reported.

NAB had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC) former director general Ahad Khan Cheema and former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad were also accused in the reference.

An inquiry conducted in 2018 claimed that Shehbaz, then chief minister of Punjab, had unlawfully assumed powers of the Board of Directors of LDC and misused his authority, and acted in connivance with Fawad and others.

Accountability Court judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the reference today.

In its report today, NAB said that no concrete evidence of corruption or misuse of authority was found during their investigation. The bureau said that inquiry was conducted twice, and no evidence was discovered to support claims of any wrongdoing.

It also said no evidence was found of illegal use of powers against PM Shehbaz.

The report also found that Fawad Hasan Fawad took no bribe to award the contract.

NAB PM Shehbaz Sharif Ashiana Housing case

Comments

1000 characters
KU May 20, 2023 01:53pm
Not surprised at all, a few years ago documentary evidence was proof that servants and drivers, and managers' accounts were used to launder money to foreign countries, etc., but suddenly NAB could not find any evidence. The question is that if 14 billion was identified in money laundering, where did it go? Tragic that Pakistan is bankrupt while its leaders are billionaires.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker May 20, 2023 01:54pm
So what is new? The republic of the corrupt by the corrupt for the corrupt.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi May 20, 2023 02:04pm
The verdict is out. The Sharif brothers (peace be upon them) are clean and model Muslimeens.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing case

LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

US debt talks on knife edge

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Read more stories