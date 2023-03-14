Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference: Court adjourns proceedings till 18th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned until March 18 the proceedings in a reference about Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz appeared before the court through his pleader and court also allowed a one-day exemption to Ahad Khan Cheema from personal appearance.

The NAB had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

The NAB had arrested Cheema on February 21, 2018 on charges of misusing his authority with criminal intent and awarding Rs14 billion contracts of Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme. It alleged that Cheema received illegal gratification in reward for the contract of the housing scheme.

Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is also an accused in this reference.

