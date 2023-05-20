AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Gavaskar says Rajasthan’s Jaiswal ready for India call-up

Reuters Published 20 May, 2023 11:47am
BENGALURU: Rajasthan Royals’ in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to make his international debut for India after a stellar season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), batting great Sunil Gavaskar said.

Jaiswal made a 36-ball 50 on Friday to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He climbed to second in the list of top run-scorers with 625 from 14 matches behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis who has 702 from 13.

The 21-year-old, who this season hit the fastest IPL half-century in 13 balls, also eclipsed Australian Shaun Marsh’s 15-year record to become the highest run-getter among uncapped players in a single season.

Former Indian captain Gavaskar said Jaiswal should get his opportunity to represent the country when he is in peak form.

IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race

“I think he’s ready and should be given a chance,” Gavaskar told Star Sports before Friday’s match. “When a player is in form and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed.

“There’s always doubt - ‘Am I ready for international standard?’ If your form isn’t good at the time, your doubt increases. So it’s important to be in form at that time.”

Gavaskar said Jaiswal had the right mentality and technique to play for India.

“If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he’s an opener, you’d want him to play 15 overs,” Gavaskar said.

“If he scores a century, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That’s why the way Yashasvi has batted this season has made me happy. He’s a technical batter as well.”

Rajasthan are fifth in the IPL table and among six teams in contention for the remaining three playoff spots.

IPL Indian Premier League Yashasvi Jaiswal Sunil Gavaskar

