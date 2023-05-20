AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB to probe alleged corruption in Punjab’s free flour scheme

Fazal Sher Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to probe alleged irregularities and corruption in the free flour scheme in Punjab province.

An official said the decision to conduct a probe of the free flour scheme was taken by the NAB following the request of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Over 41.1 million flour bags were distributed free of cost in the province, according to a statement of the provincial government.

He said that following the request of the chief minister, Chairman NAB Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad (retired) directed NAB Lahore to conduct an investigation of the matter.

Questions were raised over the free flour scheme after PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had alleged that Rs20 billion was looted during the free floor distribution programme.

Abbasi also said during another statement that there was 30 to 35 percent corruption in the Punjab Food Department since its creation. “I am saying with full confidence that more than 25 percent of funds allocated by the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] under the free flour scheme did not reach the deserving people.”

However, Punjab government termed corruption allegations made by Abbasi regarding the free flour distribution programme “false and fabricated”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB corruption free flour scheme

Comments

1000 characters

NAB to probe alleged corruption in Punjab’s free flour scheme

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories