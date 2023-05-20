NAB to probe alleged corruption in Punjab’s free flour scheme

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to probe alleged irregularities and corruption in the free flour scheme in Punjab province.

An official said the decision to conduct a probe of the free flour scheme was taken by the NAB following the request of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Over 41.1 million flour bags were distributed free of cost in the province, according to a statement of the provincial government.

He said that following the request of the chief minister, Chairman NAB Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad (retired) directed NAB Lahore to conduct an investigation of the matter.

Questions were raised over the free flour scheme after PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had alleged that Rs20 billion was looted during the free floor distribution programme.

Abbasi also said during another statement that there was 30 to 35 percent corruption in the Punjab Food Department since its creation. “I am saying with full confidence that more than 25 percent of funds allocated by the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] under the free flour scheme did not reach the deserving people.”

However, Punjab government termed corruption allegations made by Abbasi regarding the free flour distribution programme “false and fabricated”.

