KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 19, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
144,301,661 93,634,403 3,785,531,329 2,263,422,825
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 434,620,281 (403,277,385) 31,342,896
Local Individuals 3,252,662,447 (3,333,685,773) (81,023,327)
Local Corporates 1,275,039,328 (1,225,358,897) 49,680,431
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
