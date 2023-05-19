Russia again denies consular access to detained US journalist

MOSCOW: Moscow said Friday it had again denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich after Washington refused visas to some Russian journalists.

"The request of the US embassy in Moscow about a consular visit to reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested for espionage, is once again rejected," said the Russian foreign ministry.

The ministry said the decision was "in response to the refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists" who were due to accompany Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to UN headquarters in New York last month.