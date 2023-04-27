AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia rejects US request to visit detained reporter over visa row

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 05:48pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had rejected a request from the US embassy to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in response to Washington’s refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian journalists.

The ministry said it had summoned a senior US diplomat to hand over a formal note of protest against a decision by the United States to not grant visas to a group of Russian journalists meant to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in New York this week.

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage

Gershkovich, the US reporter, was arrested last month and accused by Russia of espionage, a charge he has denied. The United States has designated him as wrongfully detained.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had rejected a US request to pay him a consular visit on May 11. It said it was considering other retaliatory measures against Washington over the U.N. visa snub, something which Lavrov said at the time Moscow would neither forgive not forget.

US urges release of WSJ reporter, Russia sees politicization

Moscow was particularly angered by the US move because it was its turn to chair the U.N. Security Council.

“It was particularly emphasised (to the US diplomat) that such sabotage, intended to prevent normal journalistic work, would not go unanswered,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Russia’s foreign ministry Evan Gershkovich Wall Street Journal reporter

Comments

1000 characters

Russia rejects US request to visit detained reporter over visa row

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Govt, PTI talks underway at Parliament House to discuss elections stalemate

Elections delay case: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold dialogue with opposition

SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

Read more stories