HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied at the open of trade Thursday morning, tracking a surge on Wall Street fuelled by optimism US lawmakers will soon hammer out a debt ceiling deal to avert a default.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 percent, or 142.16 points, to 19,702.73.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.18 points, to 3,288.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.59 points, to 2,027.54.