May 19, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 11:54am
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being traded at 285.42 or Re0.20 higher.

The improvement comes after the currency sustained losses for the second consecutive session against the US dollar, closing at 285.62 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves with its central bank decreased by $72 million to $4.312 billion at the end of last week due to external debt repayment.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $9.938 billion as of May 12, 2023, compared to $9.99 billion on May 5, 2023, depicting a decline of $53 million.

Separately, data showed the government borrowed $8.123 billion from multiple financing sources including $900 million from foreign commercial banks during the first 10 months (July-April) of 2022-23 compared to $13.033 billion borrowed during the same period of last fiscal year, a decline of around 37.7%.

Internationally, the US dollar firmed to near a six-month peak against the yen on Friday on the back of rising US Treasury yields, as optimism over debt ceiling talks in Washington raised expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy earlier this week underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with hopes of finalising a deal after Biden returns from the Group of Seven meeting in Japan on Sunday.

The US dollar index was last at 103.46, flirting with Thursday’s two-month high of 103.63, and was headed for a second straight weekly gain of more than 0.7%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1% the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default.

This is an intra-day update

