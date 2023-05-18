AVN 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-12.78%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.23%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.11%)
KAPCO 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PAEL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.92%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.08% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 04:03pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the second consecutive session against the US dollar, depreciating 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.62, a loss of Re0.22 as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The decline comes after the rupee sustained losses against the US dollar on Wednesday as well, closing at 285.40 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday reiterated that the way forward for the country is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the Finance Division and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are constantly engaged with the Fund.

She said that the government has made considerable progress with respect to the IMF programme and does not want to detract.

Experts say resumption of the IMF programme, which remains stalled since last year, is crucial for the debt-ridden economy.

Globally, the US dollar held near a seven-week peak on Thursday, after President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy worked towards avoiding a damaging debt default, while the Aussie dollar slipped after disappointing jobs data.

Biden and McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, having agreed a day earlier to negotiate directly after a months-long standoff.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index firmed near its seven-week peak hit in the previous session, and last stood at 102.86.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging in the previous session on optimism over US fuel demand.

SBP Oil dollar index Rupee Exchange rate currency rates pkr rate IMF and Pakistan dollar us

Comments

1000 characters
Rasheed Ahmed Bhutto May 18, 2023 10:49am
Hello Sir, I am saying that for many months, some evil-minded people have been attacking respectable people on fake IDs and are abusing them. Please, they should be severely punished. I have evidence against them, please help me.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raja Atif Azad May 18, 2023 03:59pm
Govt must take it seriously with curative measures as the money exchange companies are sucking the blood from economy by charging extra 10-15 rupees per USD, if you need to buy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi May 18, 2023 04:04pm
The tumble is in full swing. PKR 325 soon
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read more stories