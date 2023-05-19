AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
DGKC 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 69.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.43%)
KAPCO 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1%)
NETSOL 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.13%)
PAEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 60.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.81%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 100.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.71%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 7.3 (0.18%)
BR30 14,453 Increased By 100 (0.7%)
KSE100 41,535 Increased By 93 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s inflation stays above BOJ’s target, key gauge hits four-decade high

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 10:08am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s core consumer inflation stayed well above the central bank’s 2% target in April and a key index stripping away the effects of fuel hit a fresh four-decade high, keeping alive expectations of a tweak to its massive stimulus this year.

The reading comes a few days after data showing the world’s third-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter on a post-COVID consumption rebound.

The solid price and growth data leave scope for Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s ultra-loose policy, some analysts say.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes energy items, rose 3.4% in April from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast and perking up from a 3.1% gain in March.

The rise in April, the start of Japan’s new business year when many firms tend to modify retail prices, suggests heightening price pressures may keep inflation above the BOJ’s 2% target longer than expected, analysts say.

An index stripping away the effects of both fresh food and fuel - closely watched by the BOJ as a key barometer of domestic demand-driven price trends - rose 4.1% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace since September 1981.

Services inflation accelerated to 1.7% in April from 1.5% in March, the data showed, suggesting that rising labour costs may be starting to feed into broader consumer inflation.

Nikkei powers to Japan’s 1990 ‘bubble’ era high

Food prices also jumped 9.0% in April from a year earlier, accelerating from a 8.2% gain in March, highlighting the burden on households that could weigh on consumption ahead.

“Given stubborn food price pressures, we now expect underlying inflation to peak at 4.5% by mid-year,” said Darren Tay, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“But the inflationary cycle is probably at its tail end - producer price inflation has fallen significantly over the past three months.

We therefore expect inflation to fall rapidly in the second half.“

With inflation having stayed above its target for a year, markets are simmering with speculation the BOJ will soon phase out its massive stimulus that critics say is distorting markets and hurting financial institutions’ profits.

Ueda has stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until inflation is sustainably around 2% and accompanied by wage hikes.

He has also said Japan’s core consumer inflation will slow back below 2% toward the latter half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.

Bank of Japan Japan's inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s inflation stays above BOJ’s target, key gauge hits four-decade high

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

‘Supporting democracy’: 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Read more stories