AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,382 Increased By 28.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end higher

AFP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 02:35pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index ended higher Friday, hitting its highest level in more than 30 years, boosted by a cheaper yen and optimism over talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.77 percent, or 234.42 points, to finish at 30,808.35, while the broader Topix index added 0.18 percent, or 3.84 points, to 2,161.69.

The dollar stood at 138.18 yen, against 138.68 yen in New York, where the greenback firmed from 137.40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

Investors were emboldened by overnight advances on Wall Street, where all three major US stock-market indexes closed higher thanks to better-than-expected earnings results for Walmart, and optimism over the future profitability of artificial intelligence.

In Tokyo, the weakening yen cheered traders at the open.

And while “gains were partly checked by concerns over short-term fever pitch, the risk associated with ‘not having Japanese stocks’ encouraged investors to buy again, helping maintain momentum,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Tokyo shares close higher on US debt ceiling hopes

In the end, the Nikkei closed at its highest level in almost 33 years, since August 1990.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron firmed 0.87 percent to 18,530 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 2.18 percent to 34,090 yen while Toyota added 0.20 percent to 1,959.5 yen.

Sony Group was down 0.94 percent to 13,590 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end higher

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Fintech Abhi acquires equity stake in Universal Network System

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Read more stories