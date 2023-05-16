AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 35.1 (0.83%)
BR30 14,686 Increased By 145 (1%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 327.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,038 Increased By 131.5 (0.88%)
Tokyo shares close higher on US debt ceiling hopes

AFP Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 12:58pm
TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s lead on growing hopes that the United States will avoid a default.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 percent, or 216.65 points, to end at 29,842.99, while the broader Topix index added 0.58 percent, or 12.33 points, to 2,127.18.

“In the US, the three major indexes all rebounded as caution over the debt ceiling issue eased and buying was particularly strong in chip-related companies, which led to large gains by Japanese semiconductors,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

The dollar stood at 136.00 yen, staying firm and little changed from 136.10 yen in New York.

US President Joe Biden has voiced optimism on reaching an agreement, though Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he thinks they remain “far apart”.

Tokyo markets end higher on cheaper yen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the government could run out of cash as soon as June 1.

McCarthy said this weekend would be key, though Biden is slated to travel to Japan for the G7 summit before visiting Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“It has been reported that Biden will want significant progress made in the debt limit talks before he leaves to avoid criticism of him travelling ahead of a potential debt limit breach,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Participants will also digest fresh US retail sales data due later in the day.

Among major Tokyo shares, semiconductor firms were higher, with Advantest soaring 5.51 percent to 12,810 yen and Tokyo Electron jumping 4.23 percent to 16,860 yen.

SoftBank Group climbed 0.98 percent to 4,999 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.00 percent to 32,270 yen.

