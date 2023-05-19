AVN 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
DFML 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.28%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
UNITY 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,163 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,372 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,719 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
Indian shares set to open higher on hopes of US debt ceiling deal

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 09:55am
BENGALURU: Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday amid optimism that the United States could soon reach a debt ceiling deal to avoid a default, while foreign investors continued to buy domestic equities.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.17% at 18,209, as of 8:08 a.m. IST.

Overnight, US stocks rallied on an upbeat sales outlook from Walmart Inc, and as data on jobless claims calmed recession fears.

At home, the Nifty 50 extended losses to a third straight session on Thursday, due to some profit booking after a recent rise.

Indian shares drop as SBI, ITC add to profit-booking pressure

The benchmark has gained 4.44% in FY2024 so far, buoyed by a stable earnings season and sustained foreign buying in domestic equities.

The Nifty 50 has declined 1% for the week so far, and if the trend holds, this would be its first weekly loss in four. Analysts expect the benchmark, which settled at 18,129.95 points in the previous session, to find support at 18,050 and resistance at 18,350 levels.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying streak for the sixteenth session, adding 9.70 billion rupees worth of shares, the longest daily purchasing streak since December 2020.

Investors will also await quarterly results of companies including JSW Steel Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India and food delivery firm Zomato Ltd later in the day. Stocks to Watch:

Indian stocks

