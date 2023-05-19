Stalled IMF bailout has nothing to do with Iran ties: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday stated that the delay in reaching a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has nothing to do with Pakistan-Iran relations.

The foreign minister took to Twitter to respond to a query by a journalist who linked the “IMF not approving a small deal of $1.1 billion with Pakistan” with the increasing Pakistan-Iran ties as the leadership of the two countries inaugurated the 100 MW the Polan-Gabd electricity transmission project as well as the Mand-Pishin Border Market on Thursday.

“Iran Pak relations have nothing to do with IMF. On the economy to quote Shakespeare ‘The fault… is not in our stars, but in ourselves’,” Foreign Minister Bilawal said in response to the tweet.

In another tweet, the foreign minister said that the Polan-Gabd electricity transmission project is another “tangible manifestation” of the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, “a reflection of our joint commitment to work for the betterment of our two peoples.”

He further stated: “Very pleased to attend joint inauguration of Mand-Pishin Border Market at Pakistan-Iran border today. This will ameliorate the socioeconomic conditions of our border regions, and also foster new opportunities for local businesses; a new chapter in the close brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated 100 MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at Mand-Pishin crossing point of Pakistan-Iran border. The two leaders also inaugurated sustenance marketplace at Mand-Pishin crossing point.

