Evening shift: EPI: minister says vaccination begins at leading hospitals

LAHORE: The Expanded Programme on Immunisation has started evening shift of vaccination services at leading teaching hospitals of the province, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir said.

Speaking at media orientation workshop organised by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation with support of Unicef, here at local hotel, the minister said the initiative shall facilitate parents who are unable to get their children vaccinated during working hours.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal, Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Unicef Representatives Dr Tahir Manzoor and Dr Quratul Ain, WHO Representative Dr Imran Qureshi, Director Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Yadullah, immunization experts, media personnel were present.

Dr Jamal Nasir maintained that role of vaccines is pivotal in preventing and controlling outbreaks across the world. Without vaccines, he said, our world would be hugely vulnerable to epidemics and outbreaks.

He said this workshop was part of the activities of the “World Immunisation Week 2023,” which is commemorated world over from April 24 to 30. However, awareness activities continue throughout the month of May.

Dr Nasir further said that in consonance with the theme of this year, “The Big Catch up”, Punjab carried out the Integrated Outreach Activity (IOA) with WHO support which provided an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose children/communities & defaulters, higher age group children till 5 years missing vaccination, ensure Covid-19 vaccination and administer OPV to still missed children.

