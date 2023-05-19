Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 18, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 19, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-16 (°C) 01-00 (%) 33-19 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:11 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
