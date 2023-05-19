AVN 53.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
May 19, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 18, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 19, 2023)...
Published 19 May, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 18, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 19, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-16 (°C) 01-00 (%)        33-19 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        40-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        36-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)        38-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:11 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:44 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

