AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KEL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PPL 58.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.84%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,359 Increased By 6.6 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,481 Increased By 39.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,754 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 19 May, 2023 06:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
117,974,112            73,680,952         3,547,799,094           2,138,021,870
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       291,310,587       (323,721,443)     (32,410,857)
Local Individuals            3,639,520,693     (3,283,391,039)      356,129,654
Local Corporates             1,280,808,507     (1,604,527,305)    (323,718,798)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign investors NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL Local investors

Comments

1000 characters

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories