KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 18, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
117,974,112 73,680,952 3,547,799,094 2,138,021,870
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 291,310,587 (323,721,443) (32,410,857)
Local Individuals 3,639,520,693 (3,283,391,039) 356,129,654
Local Corporates 1,280,808,507 (1,604,527,305) (323,718,798)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
