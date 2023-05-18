AVN 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-12.78%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.23%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.11%)
KAPCO 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PAEL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.92%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Roads leading to Imran’s Zaman Park residence blocked as 2pm deadline ends

  • Punjab govt had earlier told PTI chief to hand over what it called 'terrorists' before 2pm on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 02:03pm
Follow us

Roads leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence were blocked as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00pm today.

On Wednesday, the former PM said that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be arrested soon.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Videos at the time showed that roads leading to his house were blocked by the Punjab police.

However, later, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said the police will not arrest anyone at Imran’s Zaman Park residence before 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Meanwhile, in his address, Imran said the government alleged that 40 terrorists were taking refuge at his residence.

“Please do come here, but in a civilised manner and do not attempt to storm my residence,” Imran said, adding if the police came with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his residence, he would not show any resistance.

However, he believed the government was creating grounds to attack his home.

On reports of PTI leaders leaving his party, he averred that if ‘someone’ believes that this strategy would work, they should look at this while pointing towards a sheet in which it was depicted that 70 percent of the Pakistanis supported the PTI Chairman.

“No one could write off the party that enjoys 70 percent popularity,” he added. He accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of creating a wedge between his party and the army.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court extended its orders against the PTI chairman’s arrest in further cases till May 31.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Imran regarding pre-arrest bail and details of cases registered against him and barred the authorities from arresting him till May 31.

Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar represented him in the court while Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the court.

The federal government represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel requested the court to grant more time to provide details of cases against the PTI chief.

On the other hand, the PTI chairman also submitted an application seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court for one day.

Approving their requests, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the matter till May 31.

Punjab police Zaman Park Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Jani Walker May 18, 2023 02:29pm
The end
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
A D Bux May 18, 2023 04:14pm
Just like 1971...Sindhi Waderas...and Punjabi Generals...do not want to transfer power to the civilian leadership! But this time around they will lose big time against 220 million people!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Roads leading to Imran’s Zaman Park residence blocked as 2pm deadline ends

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read more stories