AVN 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-12.78%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.23%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.11%)
KAPCO 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PAEL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.92%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall on lower oil prices; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 03:03pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday on lower oil price, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3% in the previous session on optimism over US fuel demand.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.8% and toll operator Salik Company retreating 1%. In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.3%, a day after advancing 2% following media reports that the Gulf state was planning to boost the stock market to attract foreigners.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank gaining 1.8% and oil giant Saudi Aramco putting on 0.3%.

Separately, the kingdom’s First Milling Co said it intended to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and listing of its ordinary shares on the Saudi Exchange.

First Mills plans to announce the price range on May 18, and set a final price for its shares on May 31, it said.

Gulf stock markets end mixed; Egypt gains

President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall on lower oil prices; Saudi gains

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read more stories