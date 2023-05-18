Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line ‘Atelier Jolie’

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a new fashion-focused business venture, reported Business of Fashion on Wednesday.

Jolie also annnounced the venture through an Instagram post. “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create.”

View this post on Instagram

The brand will be collaborative, allowing consumers to step into the role of designer, partner with a global network of tailors, pattern makers and artisans to produce garments.

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors and artisans from around the world,” Jolie was quoted as saying.

Additionally, the fashion house hopes to place refugees in apprenticeship positions as well as bolster support for “underappreciated groups.”

The brand will also be sustainable, with the aim to reduce fashion wastage, relying on vintage and deadstock materials for designs.

“You will be able to repair or upcycle a piece from your closet you wish to revive,” Jolie was quoted as saying by Business of Fashion. “Breathing new life into what could have been thrown away.”

“It’s all new, and I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman,” Jolie added.

No details about the launch date or its location have been revealed yet.

Jolie was in Pakistan in her role as a humanitarian, visiting flood affectees with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) last year.

PM acknowledges Angelina Jolie’s compassion for affectees

During her trip she also visited the IRC’s emergency response operations including local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.

In 2022 it was also reported that Jolie will be leaving her role with the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist.

Jolie completed more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with UNHCR, and said she wanted to keep working with refugees outside of the global body.

Jolie was previously married to fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt with whom she shares six children.

Angelina Jolie visits NFRCC

The former couple have been embroiled in a lengthy dispute over their marriage, custody of their six children and shared assets, including a French winery.