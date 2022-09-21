Angelina Jolie in Pakistan to meet flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: International humanitarian and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods and highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, said a press release of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Heavy rains and floods across the country have impacted 33 million people and submerged one-third of the country under water. “Ms Jolie is visiting to witness and gain understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” the IRC further stated.

Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan, and the 2005 earthquake, will visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.

It added that Pakistan, which has contributed just one per cent of global carbon emissions, is also the second largest host of refugees globally, its people having sheltered Afghan refugees for over 40 years.

“Ms Jolie will highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity we are witnessing globally,” the IRC further stated.

It added that Jolie will see firsthand how countries such as Pakistan are paying the greatest cost for a crisis they did not cause.

