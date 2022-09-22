Angelina Jolie visits NFRCC

ISLAMABAD: International humanitarian and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Wednesday where she was given a detailed briefing on the relief operation to the flood affected people.

“I feel like we say that often we speak of it appeals, reliefs and supports but this is something very different. I think this is a real wake up call to the world about where we are at,” the NFRCC press release quoted the Hollywood star to have stated after she visited the flood hit areas during her visit to Pakistan.

She stated that climate change is not only real, it is not only coming, it is very much here. “Even as somebody who spent a part of humanitarian aid for years, we often look at the crisis and we think of how to solve it and what we can do, what to rebuild, how to help the children or food…And now we are in situation like this, where the needs are so great and truly every effort is either a life or death for so many people,” she further stated.

She also lauded the national efforts to support the flood victims. “Every current effort that I have seen, I see the army, I’ve been with the army and with my colleagues and I’ve seen those lives who were saved but also seen those who have been speaking to people and thinking that if enough aid doesn't come,”, she added.

“They [assistance] won’t be here in the next few weeks, they won’t make it, too many children, so malnourished and even if they make it through the next months, the winter is coming and the destruction of the crops and the harsh reality…I’m overwhelmed but I don’t feel it’s fair to say that because I’m not living in this, so I will just simply try to speak out and help,” Jolie further stated.

She further stated: “I really can’t imagine what it feels like to be there. I see the very thought out beyond this not only emergency, what to do and all it’s going to take and I’m here as a friend to Pakistan and very warm friends relationships I have here and I will continue to return.”

She also lauded Pakistan and its people’s hospitality and generosity by hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades.

“I've never seen anything like this before and many times I came because of the generosity that Pakistani people have shown to people of Afghanistan over the years as a host country. So often the countries that don’t have as much as so many other countries and now this time we see the countries causing less damage to the environment are now bearing the brunt of the disaster and the pain and the death… And I am absolutely with you in pushing the international community to do more,” she stated during her visit to the NFRCC.

