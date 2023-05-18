AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,525 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,851 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steady as US debt talks dominate market mood

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:52am
Follow us

Gold prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar pulled back slightly from a seven-week peak, while traders focused on negotiations in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,983.79 per ounce by 0249 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $1,986.60.

The dollar index eased on the day, after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, partly due to traders dialling back expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Gold could remain in the $1,965-$2,020 range over the next two weeks, but the general trend remains fairly weak, as increasing optimism around the debt ceiling is also likely to heap pressure on bullion, said Edward Meir, metals analyst at Marex.

Many of the US macro numbers have come in stronger than expected and this is leading to perceptions that the Fed will probably not pause in June, and the spectre of higher rates is bearish for gold, Meir added.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

US Treasury yields also rose on Wednesday amid some cautious optimism around lawmakers’ talks to raise the US debt ceiling and on the back of strengthening expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Markets are currently pricing in a 76.2% chance of the US central bank holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold, silver prices drop

Rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Spot silver was flat at $23.72 per ounce. OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong said the decline in silver so far this month “could be closer to some tentative stabilisation.” Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,067.06, while palladium steadied at $1,488.08.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steady as US debt talks dominate market mood

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories