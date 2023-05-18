AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,525 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,851 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:40am
Follow us

ROME: Novak Djokovic said the long awaited “shift of generations” has finally come to men’s tennis after the world number one lost to 20-year-old Dane Holger Rune in the Italian Open quarter-finals.

The ‘Big Three’ of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the ATP Tour for nearly two decades but age and injury have been catching up with them in recent years.

Top seed Djokovic’s 6-2 4-6 6-2 defeat by Rune on Wednesday means that for the first time in 19 years neither the Serb nor the injured Nadal will play in the Rome final.

Djokovic, who has now lost two in a row to Rune, said the next generation of players led by world number two Carlos Alcaraz is like a breath of fresh air for the sport.

“A new generation is here already,” Djokovic told reporters.

“Alcaraz is number one in the world from Monday, obviously he’s playing amazing tennis. I think it’s also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up.

“We’ve been saying this for years that we can expect that moment to come when you have a kind of shift of generations. “I’m personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going.

Let’s see how far I’m going to play.“ Nadal and Djokovic share the record for most men’s Grand Slams with 22 titles each, while Federer won 20 before retiring last year, but the gruelling Tour is taking a heavy toll on their bodies.

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by 20-year-old Rune

Nadal has not played since injuring his hip at the Australian Open in January and has missed the claycourt swing ahead of the French Open, where he is a 14-times champion.

Djokovic, who battled an elbow injury recently, called for the physio during his match against Rune and took a painkiller to get him through it.

When asked if Roland Garros would be the most open tournament in years, Djokovic smiled and said: “It depends if Nadal plays or not.

“But next to him Alcaraz, Rune - these guys are right there in contention, some of the biggest favourites to win the title.”

Novak Djokovic

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories