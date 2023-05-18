AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
One killed in Ukraine’s Odesa, missiles downed over Kyiv

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:33am
One person was killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, while falling debris during an air raid triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said on Thursday.

Two more people were wounded in the Odesa attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram. Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said one fire had broken out in a garage facility in the Darnitsya region of the capital.

Debris also fell in the Dnipro region of Kyiv.

He said there were no casualties from either of the incidents.

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in non-residential premises in the Desnyansky district, just east of the capital. He provided no information on casualties.

Popko said Kyiv had been attacked by cruise missiles and that all of them were downed by air defences.

