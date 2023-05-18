AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC orders release of 70 PTI workers

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the detention orders of as many as 70 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and directed the government to release them immediately.

The court also sought replies from the government and the police by May 23 on a petition filed by PTI leader Hammad Azhar challenging the detention orders of 453 party workers.

Earlier, court observed that the fundamental rights of the citizens should not be compromised. The court said it was unfortunate that the government was detaining the political workers in new cases soon after their release on bail in a previous case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court PTI PTI workers

Comments

1000 characters

LHC orders release of 70 PTI workers

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories