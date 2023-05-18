LHC orders release of 70 PTI workers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the detention orders of as many as 70 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and directed the government to release them immediately.

The court also sought replies from the government and the police by May 23 on a petition filed by PTI leader Hammad Azhar challenging the detention orders of 453 party workers.

Earlier, court observed that the fundamental rights of the citizens should not be compromised. The court said it was unfortunate that the government was detaining the political workers in new cases soon after their release on bail in a previous case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023