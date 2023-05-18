PFF’s ‘normalization committee’: NA panel for holding elections

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Wednesday directed for holding free and fair elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)’s Normalization Committee.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), in its meeting, directed the Ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to send the performance report of Normalization Committee, PFF to FIFA in order to conduct free and fair elections of PFF Normalization Committee.

The committee also directed all the Provincial Sports Boards to come up with the recommendations which will be presented in the coming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The Committee recommended respective departments to direct their union councils, under district commissioner, to allocate government land for sports-related activities.

The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Nawab Sher.

Senior officials of the Normalization Committee of the PFF apprised the panel that the mandate of the Normalization Committee is to run the PFF’s daily affairs, ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan.

They said that the core responsibility of the committee is to organize and conduct elections at district followed by provincial level and to organize/conduct the elections of a new PFF Executive Committee. The committee showed its displeasure over the briefing and directed the Ministry of IPC and the PSB to send the performance report of the PFF Normalization Committee to FIFA in order to conduct free and fair elections of the PFF Normalization Committee.

The committee was briefed by the provincial sports/education secretaries regarding the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the provinces.

The secretary Ministry of Sports, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the committee regarding the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan along the Shandur region. The committee urged the secretary to submit a detailed report about the matter, for the review of the committee as well as the Ministry of the IPC.

After detailed deliberations upon the matter, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari to look into the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the provinces. The committee will also invite any member of the national/provincial assemblies in its meetings.

The meeting was attended by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Nuzhat Pathan, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, besides the senior officers from Ministry of IPC, representatives from provincial departments of sports, education, provincial revenue departments, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Football Federation.

