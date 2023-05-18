AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
Minister says there’s clear evidence of judiciary’s strong bias in favour of Imran

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi questioned the discriminatory attitude of the judiciary in favour of former PM Imran Khan compared to the treatment meted out to Zardari and Bhutto family.

“It is not possible for one person to appear in so many cases. It was a pleasure to hear the judges’ remarks. The behavior of the courts was completely different for martyr Benazir Bhutto,” Kundi said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that Benazir used to appear in the courts of Karachi on one day, on the second day in Lahore, and on the third day in Rawalpindi.

He said: “For Benazir Bhutto, no judge had said that a woman should take care of her sick mother or appear in court every day.”

He said that the newspaper clipping against Benazir Bhutto was considered as evidence. Someone should inform the judges who gave relief to Imran Khan that Asif Ali Zardari was tried in jail.

“Imran Khan’s facilitators should answer why Asif Ali Zardari was brought to court from jail in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle. He said that today the courts give the date of the next hearing at the discretion of the accused and questions will be raised on the judges’ expression of happiness and good wishes for Imran Khan.

