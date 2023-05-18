NAB summons Rashid on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on May 24 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sources said that NAB has directed Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the bureau on May 24 along with the documents related to the case.

After receiving the NAB notice, Rasheed, in his video message on Twitter, said that he was ready for the arrest and has prepared his bag.

“I am grateful to NAB that it has also made me a party with Imran Khan in the case of £190 million. Thankfully they also considered me worth £190 million,” he said in his message.

He said that police had been raiding Lal Haveli and "my mother's house" for several days. “I want to ask the police to respect women while entering houses.

