KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
=======================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Power Holding Limited Sukuk
(PESC2) 11-05-2023 18-05-2023
JS Bank Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023
Data Textiles Limited @ 17-05-2023 19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited # 12-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited # 13-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023
Ghani C hemical Industries
Limited (Class B) $ 18-05-2023 20-05-2023
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited 19-05-2023 21-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd. # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023
Cyan Limited # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023
(K E L S C 6) K-E lectric
Limited 16-05-2023 23-05-2023
Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited # 17-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited # 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 NIL 25-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear Limited # 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 26-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 16-05-2023 29-05-2023 12.5% (F) 12-05-2023 29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company
Limited # 21-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023
Packages Limited # 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 14.34% (R) 19-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Pakistan International Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Loads Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited # 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited # 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 30-05-2023 31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 26-05-2023 2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited # 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23
JS Bank Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 17% (R) 25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries
Limited 31-05-2023 8-Jun-23 NIL 8-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to
the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @
Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to
Ordinary Shares $
Final Book Closure **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments