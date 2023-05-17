AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
Biden to continue debt talks later this week amid G7, White House says

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 04:56pm
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will continue to hold talks with congressional leaders on the nation’s debt limit later this week and will meet with them again after the G7 summit, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday following an hourlong meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre, in an interview on MSNBC, said Biden would speak with top lawmakers by telephone during his trip to the Group of Seven gathering in Japan as negotiations over the US debt ceiling continue.

Biden trims Asia-Pacific tour as hopes rise of debt deal

“The president is looking forward to having conversations with the congressional leader on the phone and meeting with them again when he comes back from overseas,” she said.

Biden called his meeting Tuesday with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy productive.

The president, a Democrat, on Tuesday postponed plans to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia, cutting short his Asia trip so he can return to Washington.

